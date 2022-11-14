Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2022 - DE000A0H0785
13.11.22 22:32
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.11.2022 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|105,245 €
|106,505 €
|-1,26 €
|-1,18%
|11.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|126,73 €
|102,19 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|104,20 €
|-1,11%
|11.11.22
|
|105,8499 €
|-0,58%
|11.11.22
|Hamburg
|106,04 €
|+1,04%
|11.11.22
|München
|105,43 €
|-0,73%
|11.11.22
|Frankfurt
|105,01 €
|-0,98%
|11.11.22
|Düsseldorf
|105,14 €
|-1,09%
|11.11.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|105,11 €
|-1,10%
|11.11.22
|Berlin
|105,02 €
|-1,11%
|11.11.22
|Xetra
|105,245 €
|-1,18%
|11.11.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
