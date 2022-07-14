Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2022 - DE000A0H08N1




14.07.22 00:10
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.07.2022 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2022

Aktuell
Achtung: 325% Uran Aktientip unmittelbar vor Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
91,07 € 91,65 € -0,58 € -0,63% 13.07./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08N1 A0H08N 108,49 € 84,10 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		90,71 € +1,42%  12.07.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		89,85 € -1,38%  11.07.22
Hamburg 91,69 € +2,08%  13.07.22
Düsseldorf 91,30 € +0,36%  13.07.22
Frankfurt 91,01 € +0,35%  13.07.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 91,30 € +0,13%  13.07.22
Berlin 91,44 € -0,17%  13.07.22
Xetra 91,07 € -0,63%  13.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Aktie bricht jetzt nach oben aus - Massives Kaufsignal - Weltklasse-Übernahme. Neuer 398% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...