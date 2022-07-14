Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2022 - DE000A0H08N1
14.07.22 00:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.07.2022 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|91,07 €
|91,65 €
|-0,58 €
|-0,63%
|13.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|108,49 €
|84,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|90,71 €
|+1,42%
|12.07.22
|
|89,85 €
|-1,38%
|11.07.22
|Hamburg
|91,69 €
|+2,08%
|13.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|91,30 €
|+0,36%
|13.07.22
|Frankfurt
|91,01 €
|+0,35%
|13.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|91,30 €
|+0,13%
|13.07.22
|Berlin
|91,44 €
|-0,17%
|13.07.22
|Xetra
|91,07 €
|-0,63%
|13.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
