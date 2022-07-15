Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Global Select D. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2022 - DE000A0F5UH1
14.07.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.07.2022 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,205 €
|28,515 €
|-0,31 €
|-1,09%
|14.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0F5UH1
|A0F5UH
|31,20 €
|27,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,45 €
|+0,64%
|12.07.22
|
|28,72 €
|+0,82%
|14.07.22
|Berlin
|28,52 €
|+0,09%
|14.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|28,495 €
|-0,04%
|14.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|28,24 €
|-0,89%
|14.07.22
|Hamburg
|28,45 €
|-1,01%
|14.07.22
|Xetra
|28,205 €
|-1,09%
|14.07.22
|Frankfurt
|28,15 €
|-1,14%
|14.07.22
|München
|28,215 €
|-1,93%
|14.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|28
|Ausschüttung iShares STOXX .
|03.07.22