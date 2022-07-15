Erweiterte Funktionen
Pancontinental Oil & Gas - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2022 - DE000A0D8Q49
14.07.22 23:58
Das Instrument EXX5 DE000A0D8Q49 IS.DJ U.S.SELEC.DIV.U.ETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.07.2022 The instrument EXX5 DE000A0D8Q49 IS.DJ U.S.SELEC.DIV.U.ETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,002 $
|0,005 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000PCL4
|A0CAFF
|0,0090 €
|0,00050 €
0,33
0,00%
81,41
-0,90%
0,0020
-60,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0035 €
|-22,22%
|14.07.22
|Stuttgart
|0,0035 €
|-30,00%
|14.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,002 $
|-60,00%
|01.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
