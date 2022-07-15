Das Instrument EXX5 DE000A0D8Q49 IS.DJ U.S.SELEC.DIV.U.ETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.07.2022 The instrument EXX5 DE000A0D8Q49 IS.DJ U.S.SELEC.DIV.U.ETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2022