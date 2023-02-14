Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.02.2023 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023