iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.02.2023 - DE000A0H0785




14.02.23 00:52
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.02.2023 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,555 € 104,595 € -0,04 € -0,04% 13.02./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H0785 A0H078 123,32 € 102,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		103,47 € -0,47%  10.02.23
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,6901 € +0,09%  13.02.23
Düsseldorf 104,50 € +0,11%  13.02.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 104,54 € +0,11%  13.02.23
München 104,73 € -0,04%  13.02.23
Xetra 104,555 € -0,04%  13.02.23
Berlin 104,32 € -0,04%  13.02.23
Frankfurt 104,315 € -0,17%  13.02.23
Hamburg 104,38 € -0,45%  13.02.23
Hannover 104,36 € -0,45%  13.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
