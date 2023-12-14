Erweiterte Funktionen
L&G Gerd Kommer ETF - USD. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.12.2023 - IE000FPWSL69
14.12.23 01:00
Das Instrument K0MR IE000FPWSL69 LG-GK MUL.EQ.ETFDLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.12.2023 The instrument K0MR IE000FPWSL69 LG-GK MUL.EQ.ETFDLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,752 €
|9,71 €
|0,042 €
|+0,43%
|13.12./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE000FPWSL69
|WELT0B
|9,75 €
|8,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,752 €
|+0,43%
|13.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|9,748 €
|+0,98%
|13.12.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|9,745 €
|+0,92%
|13.12.23
|Frankfurt
|9,664 €
|+0,33%
|13.12.23
|Fondsgesellschaft
|10,3701 $
|+0,19%
|12.12.23
|München
|9,683 €
|0,00%
|13.12.23
|Berlin
|9,658 €
|-0,24%
|13.12.23
= Realtime
