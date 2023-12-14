Das Instrument K0MR IE000FPWSL69 LG-GK MUL.EQ.ETFDLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.12.2023 The instrument K0MR IE000FPWSL69 LG-GK MUL.EQ.ETFDLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2023