Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.11.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.11.2023 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.11.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2023