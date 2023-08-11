Erweiterte Funktionen
Eli Lilly and Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.08.2023 - US5324571083
11.08.23 00:33
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.08.2023 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|521,34 $
|521,34 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|537,64 $
|296,32 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|476,00 €
|-0,75%
|10.08.23
|Hannover
|481,40 €
|+1,05%
|10.08.23
|Berlin
|478,00 €
|+0,42%
|10.08.23
|München
|476,60 €
|+0,29%
|10.08.23
|NYSE
|521,34 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|521,49 $
|0,00%
|10.08.23
|AMEX
|523,14 $
|0,00%
|10.08.23
|Stuttgart
|478,20 €
|-0,42%
|10.08.23
|Xetra
|478,80 €
|-0,91%
|10.08.23
|Hamburg
|476,20 €
|-1,12%
|10.08.23
|Düsseldorf
|474,40 €
|-1,33%
|10.08.23
|Frankfurt
|476,00 €
|-1,53%
|10.08.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|38
|Eli Lilly and Company (WKN: 8.
|08.08.23
|3
|Watchlist: ELI LILLY - Standar.
|17.07.23
|30
|Das 1. Medikament, welches A.
|22.09.22
|13
|Eli Lilly Gewinn + Prognose +,.
|23.11.16
|2
|Diabetes Allianz
|30.05.11