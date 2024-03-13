Erweiterte Funktionen



13.03.24 00:51
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,9949 € 3,9973 € -0,0024 € -0,06% 12.03./21:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BK95B138 A2PNJP 4,21 € 3,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		3,9949 € -0,06%  12.03.24
Frankfurt 3,999 € +0,07%  12.03.24
Düsseldorf 3,9844 € -0,23%  12.03.24
Stuttgart 3,984 € -0,23%  12.03.24
Berlin 3,9881 € -0,23%  12.03.24
  = Realtime
