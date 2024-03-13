Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - IE00BK95B138
13.03.24 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,9949 €
|3,9973 €
|-0,0024 €
|-0,06%
|12.03./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,21 €
|3,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,9949 €
|-0,06%
|12.03.24
|Frankfurt
|3,999 €
|+0,07%
|12.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|3,9844 €
|-0,23%
|12.03.24
|Stuttgart
|3,984 €
|-0,23%
|12.03.24
|Berlin
|3,9881 €
|-0,23%
|12.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.