iShares Global Corp Bond UCIT. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - IE00B7J7TB45
13.03.24 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,1581 €
|81,2906 €
|-0,1325 €
|-0,16%
|12.03./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B7J7TB45
|A1J0YD
|82,16 €
|75,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,1581 €
|-0,16%
|12.03.24
|Fondsgesellschaft
|88,6797 $
|+0,28%
|08.03.24
|München
|81,104 €
|0,00%
|12.03.24
|Frankfurt
|81,092 €
|-0,03%
|12.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|80,946 €
|-0,10%
|12.03.24
|Berlin
|81,09 €
|-0,10%
|12.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|80,945 €
|-0,10%
|12.03.24
