iShares Global Corp Bond UCIT. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - IE00B7J7TB45




13.03.24 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
81,1581 € 81,2906 € -0,1325 € -0,16% 12.03./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B7J7TB45 A1J0YD 82,16 € 75,39 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		81,1581 € -0,16%  12.03.24
Fondsgesellschaft 88,6797 $ +0,28%  08.03.24
München 81,104 € 0,00%  12.03.24
Frankfurt 81,092 € -0,03%  12.03.24
Düsseldorf 80,946 € -0,10%  12.03.24
Berlin 81,09 € -0,10%  12.03.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 80,945 € -0,10%  12.03.24
  = Realtime
