L&G Gerd Kommer Multifactor . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - IE000FPWSL69




14.03.24 00:52
Das Instrument K0MR IE000FPWSL69 LG-GK MUL.EQ.ETFDLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.03.2024 The instrument K0MR IE000FPWSL69 LG-GK MUL.EQ.ETFDLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,518 € 10,514 € 0,004 € +0,04% 13.03./21:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE000FPWSL69 WELT0B 10,54 € 8,89 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,518 € +0,04%  13.03.24
Fondsgesellschaft 11,3914 $ +0,78%  12.03.24
Berlin 10,464 € +0,36%  13.03.24
Frankfurt 10,472 € +0,31%  13.03.24
München 10,48 € 0,00%  13.03.24
Düsseldorf 10,456 € -0,29%  13.03.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 10,454 € -0,29%  13.03.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
