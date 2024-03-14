Erweiterte Funktionen
L&G Gerd Kommer Multifactor . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - IE000FPWSL69
14.03.24 00:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument K0MR IE000FPWSL69 LG-GK MUL.EQ.ETFDLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.03.2024 The instrument K0MR IE000FPWSL69 LG-GK MUL.EQ.ETFDLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,518 €
|10,514 €
|0,004 €
|+0,04%
|13.03./21:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE000FPWSL69
|WELT0B
|10,54 €
|8,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,518 €
|+0,04%
|13.03.24
|Fondsgesellschaft
|11,3914 $
|+0,78%
|12.03.24
|Berlin
|10,464 €
|+0,36%
|13.03.24
|Frankfurt
|10,472 €
|+0,31%
|13.03.24
|München
|10,48 €
|0,00%
|13.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|10,456 €
|-0,29%
|13.03.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|10,454 €
|-0,29%
|13.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|5
|IE000FPWSL69 - L&G Gerd K.
|28.07.23