Eli Lilly and Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2024 - US5324571083
13.02.24 01:00
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2024 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|685,00 €
|684,50 €
|0,50 €
|+0,07%
|13.02./09:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|697,50 €
|289,20 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|685,00 €
|+0,07%
|09:48
|Düsseldorf
|686,00 €
|+1,18%
|08:35
|Hamburg
|684,00 €
|+0,88%
|08:07
|Hannover
|684,50 €
|+0,81%
|08:10
|München
|684,00 €
|+0,81%
|08:09
|Frankfurt
|685,00 €
|+0,74%
|09:27
|Xetra
|685,00 €
|+0,66%
|09:30
|Berlin
|684,00 €
|+0,51%
|08:08
|NYSE
|737,26 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|737,68 $
|0,00%
|12.02.24
|AMEX
|737,28 $
|0,00%
|12.02.24
|Stuttgart
|684,50 €
|-0,07%
|08:05
= Realtime
