Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Indu. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2023 - LU2082997789
10.12.23 22:11
Das Instrument INDU LU2082997789 LIF-600 IN.G.+S EOD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2023 The instrument INDU LU2082997789 LIF-600 IN.G.+S EOD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|133,92 €
|133,58 €
|0,34 €
|+0,25%
|08.12./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2082997789
|LYX04K
|135,02 €
|112,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|133,92 €
|+0,25%
|08.12.23
|Berlin
|134,22 €
|+1,30%
|08.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|134,72 €
|+1,00%
|08.12.23
|München
|134,88 €
|+0,96%
|08.12.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|134,66 €
|+0,94%
|08.12.23
|Frankfurt
|134,40 €
|+0,81%
|08.12.23
