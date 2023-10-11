Erweiterte Funktionen
10.10.23 23:53
Das Instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.10.2023 The instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,56 $
|97,56 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0028241000
|850103
|115,83 $
|93,27 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,14 €
|+0,64%
|10.10.23
|Hannover
|92,78 €
|+1,65%
|10.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|92,26 €
|+1,44%
|10.10.23
|Xetra
|92,42 €
|+1,25%
|10.10.23
|AMEX
|97,505 $
|+0,87%
|10.10.23
|Nasdaq
|97,57 $
|+0,84%
|10.10.23
|Frankfurt
|91,47 €
|+0,67%
|10.10.23
|Berlin
|91,96 €
|+0,52%
|10.10.23
|München
|91,50 €
|0,00%
|10.10.23
|NYSE
|97,56 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|91,34 €
|-0,26%
|10.10.23
|Hamburg
|91,27 €
|-0,48%
|10.10.23
= Realtime
