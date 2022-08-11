Erweiterte Funktionen
Eli Lilly and Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2022 - US5324571083
11.08.22 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.08.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|304,63 $
|302,91 $
|1,72 $
|+0,57%
|10.08./22:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|335,32 $
|220,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|295,25 €
|-0,54%
|10.08.22
|NYSE
|304,63 $
|+0,57%
|10.08.22
|Nasdaq
|304,57 $
|+0,54%
|10.08.22
|AMEX
|302,89 $
|0,00%
|10.08.22
|Berlin
|295,85 €
|-0,14%
|10.08.22
|Hannover
|295,90 €
|-0,17%
|10.08.22
|Stuttgart
|294,40 €
|-0,25%
|10.08.22
|Frankfurt
|294,45 €
|-0,32%
|10.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|295,15 €
|-0,49%
|10.08.22
|München
|294,90 €
|-0,56%
|10.08.22
|Xetra
|294,45 €
|-0,61%
|10.08.22
|Hamburg
|293,65 €
|-0,66%
|10.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
