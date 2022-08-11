Erweiterte Funktionen



11.08.22 00:06
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.08.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
304,63 $ 302,91 $ 1,72 $ +0,57% 10.08./22:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 335,32 $ 220,20 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		295,25 € -0,54%  10.08.22
NYSE 304,63 $ +0,57%  10.08.22
Nasdaq 304,57 $ +0,54%  10.08.22
AMEX 302,89 $ 0,00%  10.08.22
Berlin 295,85 € -0,14%  10.08.22
Hannover 295,90 € -0,17%  10.08.22
Stuttgart 294,40 € -0,25%  10.08.22
Frankfurt 294,45 € -0,32%  10.08.22
Düsseldorf 295,15 € -0,49%  10.08.22
München 294,90 € -0,56%  10.08.22
Xetra 294,45 € -0,61%  10.08.22
Hamburg 293,65 € -0,66%  10.08.22
  = Realtime
