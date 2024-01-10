Erweiterte Funktionen
Abbott Laboratories - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.01.2024 - US0028241000
10.01.24 00:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.01.2024 The instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.01.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|112,73 $
|112,73 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0028241000
|850103
|115,83 $
|89,68 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,38 €
|+0,72%
|09.01.24
|Xetra
|103,36 €
|+1,89%
|09.01.24
|Frankfurt
|103,18 €
|+1,66%
|09.01.24
|Hannover
|102,20 €
|+1,41%
|09.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|103,04 €
|+1,14%
|09.01.24
|München
|102,18 €
|+1,01%
|09.01.24
|Berlin
|103,24 €
|+0,74%
|09.01.24
|Stuttgart
|102,50 €
|+0,51%
|09.01.24
|AMEX
|112,675 $
|+0,25%
|09.01.24
|Hamburg
|102,20 €
|+0,18%
|09.01.24
|NYSE
|112,73 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|112,74 $
|0,00%
|09.01.24
= Realtime
