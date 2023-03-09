Erweiterte Funktionen

Regions Financial - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.03.2023 - US7591EP1005




09.03.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.03.2023 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
21,76 $ 21,76 $ -   $ 0,00% 08.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7591EP1005 A0B6XA 24,33 $ 18,01 $
Tradegate (RT) 		21,20 € -0,93%  08.03.23
NYSE 21,76 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 21,76 $ 0,00%  08.03.23
Xetra 21,60 € -1,82%  07.03.23
Frankfurt 21,20 € -1,85%  08.03.23
Hannover 21,20 € -1,85%  08.03.23
Berlin 21,20 € -2,75%  08.03.23
München 20,80 € -2,80%  08.03.23
Düsseldorf 20,20 € -2,88%  08.03.23
AMEX 21,765 $ -2,88%  08.03.23
Stuttgart 20,60 € -4,63%  08.03.23
