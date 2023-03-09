Erweiterte Funktionen
Regions Financial - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.03.2023 - US7591EP1005
09.03.23 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.03.2023 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.03.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,76 $
|21,76 $
|- $
|0,00%
|08.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|24,33 $
|18,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,20 €
|-0,93%
|08.03.23
|NYSE
|21,76 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|21,76 $
|0,00%
|08.03.23
|Xetra
|21,60 €
|-1,82%
|07.03.23
|Frankfurt
|21,20 €
|-1,85%
|08.03.23
|Hannover
|21,20 €
|-1,85%
|08.03.23
|Berlin
|21,20 €
|-2,75%
|08.03.23
|München
|20,80 €
|-2,80%
|08.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|20,20 €
|-2,88%
|08.03.23
|AMEX
|21,765 $
|-2,88%
|08.03.23
|Stuttgart
|20,60 €
|-4,63%
|08.03.23
= Realtime
