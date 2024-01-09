Erweiterte Funktionen



General Mills Inc. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2024 - US3703341046




09.01.24 00:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.01.2024 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,64 $ 64,64 $ -   $ 0,00% 08.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 90,86 $ 60,33 $
Tradegate (RT) 		59,10 € -0,54%  08.01.24
NYSE 64,64 $ 0,00%  01:00
Düsseldorf 58,79 € -0,10%  08.01.24
AMEX 64,66 $ -0,40%  08.01.24
Stuttgart 58,84 € -0,51%  08.01.24
Nasdaq 64,64 $ -0,55%  08.01.24
Frankfurt 58,95 € -0,67%  08.01.24
Berlin 59,61 € -0,70%  08.01.24
Xetra 58,92 € -1,12%  08.01.24
München 59,09 € -2,10%  08.01.24
