07.01.24 23:03
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.01.2024 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,99 $ 65,74 $ -0,75 $ -1,14% 05.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 90,86 $ 60,33 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,40 € -1,07%  05.01.24
München 60,36 € -1,05%  05.01.24
Nasdaq 64,99 $ -1,10%  05.01.24
NYSE 64,99 $ -1,14%  05.01.24
AMEX 64,92 $ -1,31%  05.01.24
Frankfurt 59,35 € -1,41%  05.01.24
Berlin 60,03 € -1,53%  05.01.24
Xetra 59,59 € -1,83%  05.01.24
Stuttgart 59,14 € -1,91%  05.01.24
Düsseldorf 58,85 € -2,39%  05.01.24
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
126 General Mills (GIS) 25.09.23
30 Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein . 05.11.22
6 "china mobile" und "general mill. 17.01.13
