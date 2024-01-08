Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills Inc. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2024 - US3703341046
07.01.24 23:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.01.2024 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2024
Finanztrends Video zu General Mills Inc.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,99 $
|65,74 $
|-0,75 $
|-1,14%
|05.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|90,86 $
|60,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,40 €
|-1,07%
|05.01.24
|München
|60,36 €
|-1,05%
|05.01.24
|Nasdaq
|64,99 $
|-1,10%
|05.01.24
|NYSE
|64,99 $
|-1,14%
|05.01.24
|AMEX
|64,92 $
|-1,31%
|05.01.24
|Frankfurt
|59,35 €
|-1,41%
|05.01.24
|Berlin
|60,03 €
|-1,53%
|05.01.24
|Xetra
|59,59 €
|-1,83%
|05.01.24
|Stuttgart
|59,14 €
|-1,91%
|05.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|58,85 €
|-2,39%
|05.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|126
|General Mills (GIS)
|25.09.23
|30
|Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein .
|05.11.22
|6
|"china mobile" und "general mill.
|17.01.13