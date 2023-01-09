Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2023 - US3703341046
08.01.23 22:29
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.01.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|85,96 $
|84,41 $
|1,55 $
|+1,84%
|06.01./21:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|88,32 $
|61,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,96 €
|+0,88%
|06.01.23
|Nasdaq
|86,02 $
|+1,90%
|06.01.23
|NYSE
|85,96 $
|+1,84%
|06.01.23
|AMEX
|85,96 $
|+1,82%
|06.01.23
|Stuttgart
|80,95 €
|+1,71%
|06.01.23
|Berlin
|80,22 €
|+1,54%
|06.01.23
|Xetra
|80,86 €
|+1,42%
|06.01.23
|München
|80,19 €
|+1,25%
|06.01.23
|Frankfurt
|80,20 €
|+1,13%
|06.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|80,49 €
|+0,92%
|06.01.23
