General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2023 - US3703341046




06.01.23 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.01.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
84,41 $ 84,41 $ -   $ 0,00% 05.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 88,32 $ 61,69 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		80,06 € +1,16%  05.01.23
Düsseldorf 79,76 € +1,67%  05.01.23
Stuttgart 79,59 € +1,39%  05.01.23
Frankfurt 79,30 € +0,88%  05.01.23
Xetra 79,73 € +0,73%  05.01.23
AMEX 84,425 $ +0,69%  05.01.23
Berlin 79,00 € +0,53%  05.01.23
München 79,20 € +0,33%  05.01.23
NYSE 84,41 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 84,42 $ 0,00%  05.01.23
Aktuell
