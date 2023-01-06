Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Mills":
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2023 - US3703341046
06.01.23 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.01.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2023
Finanztrends Video zu General Mills
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|84,41 $
|84,41 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|88,32 $
|61,69 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|80,06 €
|+1,16%
|05.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|79,76 €
|+1,67%
|05.01.23
|Stuttgart
|79,59 €
|+1,39%
|05.01.23
|Frankfurt
|79,30 €
|+0,88%
|05.01.23
|Xetra
|79,73 €
|+0,73%
|05.01.23
|AMEX
|84,425 $
|+0,69%
|05.01.23
|Berlin
|79,00 €
|+0,53%
|05.01.23
|München
|79,20 €
|+0,33%
|05.01.23
|NYSE
|84,41 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|84,42 $
|0,00%
|05.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|30
|Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein .
|05.11.22
|107
|General Mills (GIS)
|09.07.22
|6
|"china mobile" und "general mill.
|17.01.13