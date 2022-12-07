Erweiterte Funktionen
Regions Financial - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.12.2022 - US7591EP1005
07.12.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2022 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,60 $
|21,60 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.12./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|25,56 $
|18,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,00 €
|0,00%
|06.12.22
|Xetra
|22,00 €
|0,00%
|02.12.22
|NYSE
|21,60 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|21,605 $
|0,00%
|06.12.22
|AMEX
|21,61 $
|-1,75%
|06.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|20,20 €
|-1,94%
|06.12.22
|München
|20,60 €
|-3,74%
|06.12.22
|Frankfurt
|20,80 €
|-4,59%
|06.12.22
|Hannover
|20,80 €
|-4,59%
|06.12.22
|Stuttgart
|20,80 €
|-4,59%
|06.12.22
|Berlin
|20,80 €
|-4,59%
|06.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
