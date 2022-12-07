Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.12.2022 - LU1781540957
07.12.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2022 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,544 €
|13,774 €
|-0,23 €
|-1,67%
|06.12./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1781540957
|LYX0YB
|15,45 €
|12,49 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,99 €
|+3,29%
|24.11.22
|Berlin
|13,546 €
|-1,17%
|06.12.22
|Düsseldorf
|13,512 €
|-1,18%
|06.12.22
|Stuttgart
|13,512 €
|-1,18%
|06.12.22
|Frankfurt
|13,608 €
|-1,19%
|06.12.22
|Xetra
|13,544 €
|-1,67%
|06.12.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.