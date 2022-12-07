Erweiterte Funktionen



Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.12.2022 - LU1781540957




07.12.22 00:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2022 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,544 € 13,774 € -0,23 € -1,67% 06.12./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1781540957 LYX0YB 15,45 € 12,49 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,99 € +3,29%  24.11.22
Berlin 13,546 € -1,17%  06.12.22
Düsseldorf 13,512 € -1,18%  06.12.22
Stuttgart 13,512 € -1,18%  06.12.22
Frankfurt 13,608 € -1,19%  06.12.22
Xetra 13,544 € -1,67%  06.12.22
