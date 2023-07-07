Erweiterte Funktionen

General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2023 - US3703341046




06.07.23 23:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,43 $ 76,43 $ -   $ 0,00% 06.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 90,86 $ 72,17 $
Tradegate (RT) 		70,33 € -1,26%  06.07.23
München 71,25 € 0,00%  06.07.23
NYSE 76,43 $ 0,00%  01:00
Berlin 71,21 € -0,06%  06.07.23
Xetra 70,44 € -0,38%  06.07.23
Düsseldorf 70,26 € -0,80%  06.07.23
Frankfurt 70,27 € -1,07%  06.07.23
AMEX 76,44 $ -1,13%  06.07.23
Nasdaq 76,43 $ -1,15%  06.07.23
Stuttgart 70,11 € -1,20%  06.07.23
