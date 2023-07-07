Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2023 - US3703341046
06.07.23 23:54
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|76,43 $
|76,43 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|90,86 $
|72,17 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|70,33 €
|-1,26%
|06.07.23
|München
|71,25 €
|0,00%
|06.07.23
|NYSE
|76,43 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Berlin
|71,21 €
|-0,06%
|06.07.23
|Xetra
|70,44 €
|-0,38%
|06.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|70,26 €
|-0,80%
|06.07.23
|Frankfurt
|70,27 €
|-1,07%
|06.07.23
|AMEX
|76,44 $
|-1,13%
|06.07.23
|Nasdaq
|76,43 $
|-1,15%
|06.07.23
|Stuttgart
|70,11 €
|-1,20%
|06.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
