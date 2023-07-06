Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2023 - US3703341046
05.07.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,31 $
|77,31 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|90,86 $
|72,17 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|71,30 €
|-0,31%
|05.07.23
|München
|71,25 €
|+0,75%
|05.07.23
|Berlin
|71,25 €
|+0,75%
|05.07.23
|Nasdaq
|77,32 $
|+0,20%
|05.07.23
|AMEX
|77,31 $
|+0,13%
|05.07.23
|NYSE
|77,31 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|70,96 €
|-0,20%
|05.07.23
|Frankfurt
|71,03 €
|-0,41%
|05.07.23
|Xetra
|70,71 €
|-0,56%
|05.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|70,83 €
|-0,60%
|05.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
