General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2022 - US3703341046




06.07.22 23:54
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2022 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
76,22 $ 76,22 $ -   $ 0,00% 06.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 76,73 $ 56,67 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		75,05 € +2,56%  06.07.22
Düsseldorf 74,83 € +3,57%  06.07.22
Stuttgart 74,96 € +3,32%  06.07.22
Xetra 74,94 € +3,24%  06.07.22
Frankfurt 73,71 € +1,57%  06.07.22
Berlin 73,79 € +1,54%  06.07.22
Nasdaq 76,24 $ +1,46%  06.07.22
AMEX 76,085 $ +1,31%  06.07.22
München 73,17 € +0,59%  06.07.22
NYSE 76,22 $ 0,00%  01:00
