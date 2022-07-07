Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2022 - US3703341046
06.07.22 23:54
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2022 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|76,22 $
|76,22 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|76,73 $
|56,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|75,05 €
|+2,56%
|06.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|74,83 €
|+3,57%
|06.07.22
|Stuttgart
|74,96 €
|+3,32%
|06.07.22
|Xetra
|74,94 €
|+3,24%
|06.07.22
|Frankfurt
|73,71 €
|+1,57%
|06.07.22
|Berlin
|73,79 €
|+1,54%
|06.07.22
|Nasdaq
|76,24 $
|+1,46%
|06.07.22
|AMEX
|76,085 $
|+1,31%
|06.07.22
|München
|73,17 €
|+0,59%
|06.07.22
|NYSE
|76,22 $
|0,00%
|01:00
= Realtime
