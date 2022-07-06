Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.07.2022 - US3703341046
06.07.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.07.2022 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|75,15 $
|75,15 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|76,09 $
|56,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|73,26 €
|+0,56%
|05.07.22
|NYSE
|75,15 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Berlin
|72,67 €
|-0,06%
|05.07.22
|München
|72,74 €
|-0,21%
|05.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|72,25 €
|-0,39%
|05.07.22
|Xetra
|72,59 €
|-0,40%
|05.07.22
|Stuttgart
|72,55 €
|-0,52%
|05.07.22
|Frankfurt
|72,57 €
|-0,58%
|05.07.22
|Nasdaq
|75,14 $
|-0,86%
|05.07.22
|AMEX
|75,10 $
|-1,00%
|05.07.22
