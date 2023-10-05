Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.10.2023 - US3703341046
04.10.23 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.10.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.10.2023
Finanztrends Video zu General Mills
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|63,10 $
|63,10 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|90,86 $
|62,23 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|60,11 €
|+0,05%
|04.10.23
|Berlin
|59,96 €
|+0,49%
|04.10.23
|AMEX
|63,12 $
|+0,32%
|04.10.23
|Nasdaq
|63,11 $
|+0,21%
|04.10.23
|Frankfurt
|59,96 €
|+0,02%
|04.10.23
|München
|60,08 €
|0,00%
|04.10.23
|NYSE
|63,10 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Düsseldorf
|59,71 €
|-0,47%
|04.10.23
|Stuttgart
|59,60 €
|-1,05%
|04.10.23
|Xetra
|59,45 €
|-1,31%
|04.10.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|126
|General Mills (GIS)
|25.09.23
|30
|Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein .
|05.11.22
|6
|"china mobile" und "general mill.
|17.01.13