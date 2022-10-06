Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.10.2022 - US3703341046
05.10.22 23:53
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.10.2022 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|77,69 $
|77,69 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|81,23 $
|61,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|78,87 €
|+0,37%
|05.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|78,90 €
|+0,80%
|05.10.22
|NYSE
|77,69 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|77,64 $
|0,00%
|05.10.22
|Frankfurt
|78,77 €
|-0,14%
|05.10.22
|Xetra
|78,55 €
|-0,32%
|05.10.22
|Berlin
|79,08 €
|-0,84%
|05.10.22
|Stuttgart
|79,11 $
|-0,88%
|05.10.22
|AMEX
|77,69 $
|-0,96%
|05.10.22
|München
|78,99 €
|-1,14%
|05.10.22
