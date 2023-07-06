Erweiterte Funktionen

WisdomTree EUR Government . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2023 - IE00BD49RJ15




05.07.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument WTDR IE00BD49RJ15 WISDOMTREE EO GOV.BD EO ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2023 The instrument WTDR IE00BD49RJ15 WISDOMTREE EO GOV.BD EO ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,2279 € 43,7049 € 0,523 € +1,20% 05.07./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BD49RJ15 A2JKH8 48,64 € -   €
Tradegate (RT) 		44,2279 € +1,20%  27.03.23
Frankfurt 43,707 € +0,77%  05.07.23
München 43,851 € 0,00%  05.07.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 43,366 € -0,29%  05.07.23
Düsseldorf 43,422 € -0,35%  05.07.23
