WisdomTree EUR Government . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2023 - IE00BD49RJ15
05.07.23 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument WTDR IE00BD49RJ15 WISDOMTREE EO GOV.BD EO ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2023 The instrument WTDR IE00BD49RJ15 WISDOMTREE EO GOV.BD EO ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,2279 €
|43,7049 €
|0,523 €
|+1,20%
|05.07./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BD49RJ15
|A2JKH8
|48,64 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|44,2279 €
|+1,20%
|27.03.23
|Frankfurt
|43,707 €
|+0,77%
|05.07.23
|München
|43,851 €
|0,00%
|05.07.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|43,366 €
|-0,29%
|05.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|43,422 €
|-0,35%
|05.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
