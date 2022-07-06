Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2022 - LU1781540957
06.07.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2022 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,21 €
|13,18 €
|0,03 €
|+0,23%
|05.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1781540957
|LYX0YB
|15,55 €
|12,57 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|13,012 €
|-3,36%
|01.07.22
|Stuttgart
|13,424 €
|+2,13%
|05.07.22
|Berlin
|13,448 €
|+2,02%
|05.07.22
|Frankfurt
|13,356 €
|+1,49%
|05.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|13,266 €
|+0,90%
|05.07.22
|Xetra
|13,21 €
|+0,23%
|05.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
