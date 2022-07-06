Erweiterte Funktionen



Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2022 - LU1781540957




06.07.22 00:00
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.07.2022 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,21 € 13,18 € 0,03 € +0,23% 05.07./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1781540957 LYX0YB 15,55 € 12,57 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,012 € -3,36%  01.07.22
Stuttgart 13,424 € +2,13%  05.07.22
Berlin 13,448 € +2,02%  05.07.22
Frankfurt 13,356 € +1,49%  05.07.22
Düsseldorf 13,266 € +0,90%  05.07.22
Xetra 13,21 € +0,23%  05.07.22
  = Realtime
