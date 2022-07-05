Erweiterte Funktionen



Lyxor MSCI Europe Small Cap . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2022 - LU0392496344




04.07.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument X026 LU0392496344 LYX EUROPE SMALLCAP ETF I ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2022 The instrument X026 LU0392496344 LYX EUROPE SMALLCAP ETF I ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2022

Aktuell
Aufwärtstrend bestätigt - Massives Kaufsignal - Sensationelle Übernahme
Diesen 445% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,145 € 44,765 € -0,62 € -1,39% 04.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0392496344 ETF126 58,94 € 41,98 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		47,4324 $ -2,18%  29.06.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		44,35 € -1,26%  04.07.22
Frankfurt 44,295 € +0,81%  04.07.22
München 44,61 € -0,34%  04.07.22
Hamburg 44,44 € -0,49%  04.07.22
Xetra 44,29 € -0,55%  04.07.22
Berlin 44,48 € -0,59%  04.07.22
Düsseldorf 44,18 € -0,76%  04.07.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 44,145 € -1,39%  04.07.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Dringende Kaufempfehlung: Sensationelle Übernahme - Stark Kaufen. Neuer 434% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...