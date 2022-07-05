Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor MSCI Europe Small Cap . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.07.2022 - LU0392496344
04.07.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument X026 LU0392496344 LYX EUROPE SMALLCAP ETF I ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2022 The instrument X026 LU0392496344 LYX EUROPE SMALLCAP ETF I ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,145 €
|44,765 €
|-0,62 €
|-1,39%
|04.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0392496344
|ETF126
|58,94 €
|41,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,4324 $
|-2,18%
|29.06.22
|
|44,35 €
|-1,26%
|04.07.22
|Frankfurt
|44,295 €
|+0,81%
|04.07.22
|München
|44,61 €
|-0,34%
|04.07.22
|Hamburg
|44,44 €
|-0,49%
|04.07.22
|Xetra
|44,29 €
|-0,55%
|04.07.22
|Berlin
|44,48 €
|-0,59%
|04.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|44,18 €
|-0,76%
|04.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|44,145 €
|-1,39%
|04.07.22
= Realtime
