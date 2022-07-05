Das Instrument X026 LU0392496344 LYX EUROPE SMALLCAP ETF I ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.07.2022 The instrument X026 LU0392496344 LYX EUROPE SMALLCAP ETF I ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.07.2022