General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 06.04.2023 - US3703341046
04.04.23 23:42
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 05.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 06.04.2023 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 05.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 06.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|86,07 $
|86,07 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|88,32 $
|64,97 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|78,47 €
|-0,38%
|04.04.23
|AMEX
|86,05 $
|+0,20%
|04.04.23
|Nasdaq
|86,07 $
|+0,17%
|04.04.23
|München
|79,00 €
|0,00%
|04.04.23
|NYSE
|86,07 $
|0,00%
|00:30
|Stuttgart
|78,75 €
|-0,14%
|04.04.23
|Berlin
|78,73 €
|-0,37%
|04.04.23
|Frankfurt
|78,73 €
|-0,46%
|04.04.23
|Düsseldorf
|78,17 €
|-0,70%
|04.04.23
|Xetra
|78,18 €
|-1,57%
|04.04.23
= Realtime
