Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - US8825081040




03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.05.2023 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
163,43 $ 163,43 $ -   $ 0,00% 04.05./01:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8825081040 852654 186,30 $ 144,46 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		147,84 € -0,74%  03.05.23
Düsseldorf 149,44 € +0,36%  03.05.23
Stuttgart 148,54 € 0,00%  03.05.23
Nasdaq 163,43 $ 0,00%  03.05.23
AMEX 163,54 $ -0,34%  03.05.23
NYSE 163,59 $ -0,38%  03.05.23
Frankfurt 148,60 € -0,40%  03.05.23
Berlin 148,80 € -1,73%  03.05.23
Hannover 148,84 € -1,74%  03.05.23
München 148,66 € -1,82%  03.05.23
Xetra 148,54 € -2,47%  03.05.23
Hamburg 148,02 € -2,61%  03.05.23
  = Realtime
