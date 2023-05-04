Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 05.05.2023 - US8825081040
03.05.23 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 04.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 05.05.2023 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 04.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 05.05.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|163,43 $
|163,43 $
|- $
|0,00%
|04.05./01:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|186,30 $
|144,46 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|147,84 €
|-0,74%
|03.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|149,44 €
|+0,36%
|03.05.23
|Stuttgart
|148,54 €
|0,00%
|03.05.23
|Nasdaq
|163,43 $
|0,00%
|03.05.23
|AMEX
|163,54 $
|-0,34%
|03.05.23
|NYSE
|163,59 $
|-0,38%
|03.05.23
|Frankfurt
|148,60 €
|-0,40%
|03.05.23
|Berlin
|148,80 €
|-1,73%
|03.05.23
|Hannover
|148,84 €
|-1,74%
|03.05.23
|München
|148,66 €
|-1,82%
|03.05.23
|Xetra
|148,54 €
|-2,47%
|03.05.23
|Hamburg
|148,02 €
|-2,61%
|03.05.23
