SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2022 - IE00B3W74078




02.08.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2022 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
63,244 € 63,178 € 0,066 € +0,10% 01.08./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B3W74078 A1JJTR 74,18 € 57,80 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		59,0439 € -7,80%  20.06.22
Düsseldorf 63,82 € +1,34%  01.08.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 63,815 € +1,34%  01.08.22
Frankfurt 63,82 € +1,29%  01.08.22
Xetra 63,244 € +0,10%  01.08.22
