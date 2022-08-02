Erweiterte Funktionen
SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.08.2022 - IE00B3W74078
02.08.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.08.2022 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|63,244 €
|63,178 €
|0,066 €
|+0,10%
|01.08./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B3W74078
|A1JJTR
|74,18 €
|57,80 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|59,0439 €
|-7,80%
|20.06.22
|Düsseldorf
|63,82 €
|+1,34%
|01.08.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|63,815 €
|+1,34%
|01.08.22
|Frankfurt
|63,82 €
|+1,29%
|01.08.22
|Xetra
|63,244 €
|+0,10%
|01.08.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
