SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2023 - IE00B3W74078




30.07.23 21:27
Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.08.2023 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,336 € 50,744 € -0,408 € -0,80% 28.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B3W74078 A1JJTR 64,31 € 44,88 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,0381 € -0,62%  21.07.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 50,315 € -0,16%  28.07.23
Düsseldorf 50,318 € -0,58%  28.07.23
Frankfurt 50,336 € -0,80%  28.07.23
  = Realtime
