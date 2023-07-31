Erweiterte Funktionen
SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2023 - IE00B3W74078
30.07.23 21:27
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.08.2023 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|50,336 €
|50,744 €
|-0,408 €
|-0,80%
|28.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B3W74078
|A1JJTR
|64,31 €
|44,88 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,0381 €
|-0,62%
|21.07.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|50,315 €
|-0,16%
|28.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|50,318 €
|-0,58%
|28.07.23
|Frankfurt
|50,336 €
|-0,80%
|28.07.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.