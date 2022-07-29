Erweiterte Funktionen
ELECTRICI.D.FR.ADR 1/5 - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2022 - LU1048314949
28.07.22 23:57
Das Instrument UEF7 LU1048314949 UBSLFS-BB US LC 1-5Y ADL ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.08.2022 The instrument UEF7 LU1048314949 UBSLFS-BB US LC 1-5Y ADL ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,37 $
|2,36 $
|0,01 $
|+0,42%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2850391036
|A0YGRP
|3,02 $
|1,47 $
2,37
+0,42%
13,69
+0,18%
0,031
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|2,16 €
|+1,89%
|28.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,37 $
|+0,42%
|28.07.22
|Frankfurt
|2,20 €
|0,00%
|28.07.22
= Realtime
