ELECTRICI.D.FR.ADR 1/5 - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2022 - LU1048314949




28.07.22 23:57
Das Instrument UEF7 LU1048314949 UBSLFS-BB US LC 1-5Y ADL ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.08.2022 The instrument UEF7 LU1048314949 UBSLFS-BB US LC 1-5Y ADL ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,37 $ 2,36 $ 0,01 $ +0,42% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2850391036 A0YGRP 3,02 $ 1,47 $
Werte im Artikel
2,37 plus
+0,42%
13,69 plus
+0,18%
0,031 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 2,16 € +1,89%  28.07.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,37 $ +0,42%  28.07.22
Frankfurt 2,20 € 0,00%  28.07.22
  = Realtime
