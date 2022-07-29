Das Instrument UEF7 LU1048314949 UBSLFS-BB US LC 1-5Y ADL ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.08.2022 The instrument UEF7 LU1048314949 UBSLFS-BB US LC 1-5Y ADL ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2022