UBS-ETF MSCI Emerging Mark. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2022 - LU0480132876




31.07.22 21:38
Das Instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.08.2022 The instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,132 € 97,904 € -0,772 € -0,79% 29.07./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0480132876 UB42AA 111,74 € 91,15 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		97,375 € -0,98%  29.07.22
Hamburg 97,06 € -0,60%  29.07.22
Xetra 97,132 € -0,79%  29.07.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 97,282 € -0,90%  29.07.22
Düsseldorf 97,186 € -0,98%  29.07.22
Berlin 97,468 € -0,99%  29.07.22
Frankfurt 96,938 € -1,45%  29.07.22
  = Realtime
