UBS-ETF MSCI Emerging Mark. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2022 - LU0480132876
31.07.22 21:38
Das Instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.08.2022 The instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,132 €
|97,904 €
|-0,772 €
|-0,79%
|29.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0480132876
|UB42AA
|111,74 €
|91,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|97,375 €
|-0,98%
|29.07.22
|Hamburg
|97,06 €
|-0,60%
|29.07.22
|Xetra
|97,132 €
|-0,79%
|29.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|97,282 €
|-0,90%
|29.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|97,186 €
|-0,98%
|29.07.22
|Berlin
|97,468 €
|-0,99%
|29.07.22
|Frankfurt
|96,938 €
|-1,45%
|29.07.22
