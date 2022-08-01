Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UBS-ETF MSCI World":
UBS-ETF MSCI World - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.08.2022 - LU0340285161
31.07.22 21:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.08.2022 The instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.08.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|269,84 €
|267,56 €
|2,28 €
|+0,85%
|29.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0340285161
|A0NCFR
|288,96 €
|237,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|270,58 €
|+0,81%
|29.07.22
|Hamburg
|268,90 €
|+1,57%
|29.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|271,02 €
|+1,32%
|29.07.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|270,549 €
|+1,12%
|29.07.22
|München
|271,10 €
|+1,07%
|29.07.22
|Berlin
|271,05 €
|+1,06%
|29.07.22
|Xetra
|269,84 €
|+0,85%
|29.07.22
|Frankfurt
|269,91 €
|+0,52%
|29.07.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Passiv Anlegen... z.B. Euro S.
|14.05.10