Das Instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2024 The instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,0837 € 10,0405 € 0,0432 € +0,43% 31.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1459802754 A2APA5 11,20 € 9,03 €
Tradegate (RT) 		10,0837 € +0,43%  29.01.24
Frankfurt 10,0955 € +2,80%  31.01.24
Düsseldorf 10,111 € +1,64%  31.01.24
Stuttgart 10,112 € +1,46%  31.01.24
Berlin 10,146 € +1,05%  31.01.24
  = Realtime
