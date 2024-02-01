Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS ETF - Bloomberg Barclays. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2024 - LU1459802754
01.02.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2024 The instrument UIMB LU1459802754 UBSLFS-BB TIPS 10+ ADDL ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,0837 €
|10,0405 €
|0,0432 €
|+0,43%
|31.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1459802754
|A2APA5
|11,20 €
|9,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,0837 €
|+0,43%
|29.01.24
|Frankfurt
|10,0955 €
|+2,80%
|31.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|10,111 €
|+1,64%
|31.01.24
|Stuttgart
|10,112 €
|+1,46%
|31.01.24
|Berlin
|10,146 €
|+1,05%
|31.01.24
= Realtime
