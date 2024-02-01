Das Instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2024 The instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2024