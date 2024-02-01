Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS ETF - Factor MSCI EMU . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2024 - LU1215454460
01.02.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2024 The instrument UIMY LU1215454460 UBSLFS-F.MSCI EMU LV EOAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,466 €
|15,508 €
|-0,042 €
|-0,27%
|31.01./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1215454460
|A14XHB
|15,60 €
|13,94 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,466 €
|-0,27%
|23.01.24
|Frankfurt
|15,544 €
|+0,34%
|31.01.24
|Berlin
|15,506 €
|-0,12%
|31.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|15,442 €
|-0,17%
|31.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|15,442 €
|-0,19%
|31.01.24
