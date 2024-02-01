Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS-ETF MSCI Emerging Mark. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2024 - LU0480132876
01.02.24 00:40
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2024 The instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|89,7236 €
|90,1587 €
|-0,4351 €
|-0,48%
|31.01./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0480132876
|UB42AA
|94,55 €
|85,14 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|89,7236 €
|-0,48%
|31.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|90,028 €
|+0,13%
|31.01.24
|Berlin
|90,058 €
|-0,07%
|31.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|89,779 €
|-0,21%
|31.01.24
|Hannover
|89,51 €
|-0,35%
|31.01.24
|Hamburg
|89,84 €
|-0,49%
|31.01.24
|Frankfurt
|89,446 €
|-0,53%
|31.01.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|8
|LU0480132876 - UBS ETF MS.
|09.07.23
|1
|UBS-ETF SICAV - MSCI Emer.
|08.01.16