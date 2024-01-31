Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2024 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2024