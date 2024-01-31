Erweiterte Funktionen



SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2024 - IE00B3W74078




31.01.24 00:54
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2024 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2024

Aktuell
EU finanziert diesen Copper Hot Stock in Deutschland
Neuer 273% Kupfer Aktientip nach 10.605% mit First Quantum Minerals ($FQVLF)

Quest Critical Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,0901 € 51,811 € 0,2791 € +0,54% 30.01./17:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B3W74078 A1JJTR 53,22 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		52,0901 € +0,54%  12.01.24
Frankfurt 51,884 € -0,16%  30.01.24
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 51,89 € -0,34%  30.01.24
Düsseldorf 51,78 € -0,47%  30.01.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 22% der Hautkrebs-Patienten vollständig geheilt - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 202% Biotech Aktientip nach 15.973% mit BioNTech ($BNTX)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...