SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2024 - IE00B3W74078
31.01.24 00:54
Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2024 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,0901 €
|51,811 €
|0,2791 €
|+0,54%
|30.01./17:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B3W74078
|A1JJTR
|53,22 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,0901 €
|+0,54%
|12.01.24
|Frankfurt
|51,884 €
|-0,16%
|30.01.24
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|51,89 €
|-0,34%
|30.01.24
|Düsseldorf
|51,78 €
|-0,47%
|30.01.24
= Realtime
