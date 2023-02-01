Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|50,55 $
|50,55 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.02./01:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|60,73 $
|43,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,98 €
|+0,90%
|31.01.23
|NYSE
|50,57 $
|+2,35%
|31.01.23
|AMEX
|50,49 $
|+2,23%
|31.01.23
|Nasdaq
|50,55 $
|0,00%
|31.01.23
|Frankfurt
|45,80 €
|-0,40%
|31.01.23
|Stuttgart
|45,765 €
|-0,48%
|31.01.23
|Xetra
|45,735 €
|-0,50%
|31.01.23
|München
|45,65 €
|-0,94%
|31.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|45,515 €
|-0,98%
|31.01.23
|Berlin
|45,565 €
|-1,00%
|31.01.23
|Hamburg
|45,545 €
|-1,21%
|31.01.23
|Hannover
|45,545 €
|-1,21%
|31.01.23
= Realtime
