Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
50,55 $ 50,55 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.02./01:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 60,73 $ 43,74 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,98 € +0,90%  31.01.23
NYSE 50,57 $ +2,35%  31.01.23
AMEX 50,49 $ +2,23%  31.01.23
Nasdaq 50,55 $ 0,00%  31.01.23
Frankfurt 45,80 € -0,40%  31.01.23
Stuttgart 45,765 € -0,48%  31.01.23
Xetra 45,735 € -0,50%  31.01.23
München 45,65 € -0,94%  31.01.23
Düsseldorf 45,515 € -0,98%  31.01.23
Berlin 45,565 € -1,00%  31.01.23
Hamburg 45,545 € -1,21%  31.01.23
Hannover 45,545 € -1,21%  31.01.23
  = Realtime
