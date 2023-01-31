Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2023 - US3119001044




31.01.23 01:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023

Aktuell
Sensationelle Bohrresultate. Neuer 440% Lithium Aktientip
Nach 26.412% mit Patriot Battery Metals ($PMET) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,43 $ 50,25 $ -0,82 $ -1,63% 31.01./01:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 60,73 $ 43,74 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,65 € -1,31%  30.01.23
Hamburg 46,105 € +1,27%  30.01.23
Hannover 46,105 € +1,27%  30.01.23
München 46,085 € +1,26%  30.01.23
Berlin 46,025 € +1,13%  30.01.23
Düsseldorf 45,965 € +1,09%  30.01.23
Frankfurt 45,985 € +1,01%  30.01.23
Xetra 45,965 € -0,21%  30.01.23
Stuttgart 45,985 € -0,42%  30.01.23
Nasdaq 49,43 $ -1,63%  30.01.23
NYSE 49,41 $ -1,67%  30.01.23
AMEX 49,39 $ -1,85%  30.01.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Aktien Geheimtip 2023: Riesenauftrag bis zu 200 Drohnen für Ukraine. Diese Drohnen-Aktie hebt jetzt ab nach 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
33 Fastenal 19.01.23
5 Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne. 25.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...