Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2023 - US3119001044
31.01.23 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2023 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|49,43 $
|50,25 $
|-0,82 $
|-1,63%
|31.01./01:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|60,73 $
|43,74 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,65 €
|-1,31%
|30.01.23
|Hamburg
|46,105 €
|+1,27%
|30.01.23
|Hannover
|46,105 €
|+1,27%
|30.01.23
|München
|46,085 €
|+1,26%
|30.01.23
|Berlin
|46,025 €
|+1,13%
|30.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|45,965 €
|+1,09%
|30.01.23
|Frankfurt
|45,985 €
|+1,01%
|30.01.23
|Xetra
|45,965 €
|-0,21%
|30.01.23
|Stuttgart
|45,985 €
|-0,42%
|30.01.23
|Nasdaq
|49,43 $
|-1,63%
|30.01.23
|NYSE
|49,41 $
|-1,67%
|30.01.23
|AMEX
|49,39 $
|-1,85%
|30.01.23
