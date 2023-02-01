Erweiterte Funktionen



01.02.23 00:56
Das Instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2023 The instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
95,432 € 96,342 € -0,91 € -0,94% 31.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0480132876 UB42AA 106,90 € 83,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		95,8504 € -0,20%  31.01.23
Frankfurt 95,312 € -0,44%  31.01.23
Hannover 95,30 € -0,47%  31.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 95,256 € -0,51%  31.01.23
Hamburg 95,00 € -0,54%  31.01.23
Berlin 95,422 € -0,70%  31.01.23
Düsseldorf 95,204 € -0,72%  31.01.23
Xetra 95,432 € -0,94%  31.01.23
  = Realtime
