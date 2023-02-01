Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS-ETF MSCI Emerging Mark. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2023 - LU0480132876
01.02.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2023 The instrument UIMI LU0480132876 UBSLFS-MSCI EM DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,432 €
|96,342 €
|-0,91 €
|-0,94%
|31.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0480132876
|UB42AA
|106,90 €
|83,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,8504 €
|-0,20%
|31.01.23
|Frankfurt
|95,312 €
|-0,44%
|31.01.23
|Hannover
|95,30 €
|-0,47%
|31.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|95,256 €
|-0,51%
|31.01.23
|Hamburg
|95,00 €
|-0,54%
|31.01.23
|Berlin
|95,422 €
|-0,70%
|31.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|95,204 €
|-0,72%
|31.01.23
|Xetra
|95,432 €
|-0,94%
|31.01.23
= Realtime
