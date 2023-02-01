Erweiterte Funktionen

UBS-ETF MSCI World - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2023 - LU0340285161




01.02.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2023 The instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
256,952 € 255,054 € 1,898 € +0,74% 31.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU0340285161 A0NCFR 281,03 € 233,47 €
Tradegate (RT) 		256,68 € +0,54%  31.01.23
Frankfurt 257,37 € +0,95%  31.01.23
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 256,952 € +0,74%  31.01.23
Düsseldorf 256,91 € +0,64%  31.01.23
Berlin 256,15 € +0,39%  31.01.23
München 256,16 € +0,11%  31.01.23
Hannover 255,86 € +0,01%  31.01.23
Xetra 256,30 € -0,07%  31.01.23
Hamburg 254,82 € -0,40%  31.01.23
