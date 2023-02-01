Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS-ETF MSCI World - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2023 - LU0340285161
01.02.23 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2023 The instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|256,952 €
|255,054 €
|1,898 €
|+0,74%
|31.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0340285161
|A0NCFR
|281,03 €
|233,47 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|256,68 €
|+0,54%
|31.01.23
|Frankfurt
|257,37 €
|+0,95%
|31.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|256,952 €
|+0,74%
|31.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|256,91 €
|+0,64%
|31.01.23
|Berlin
|256,15 €
|+0,39%
|31.01.23
|München
|256,16 €
|+0,11%
|31.01.23
|Hannover
|255,86 €
|+0,01%
|31.01.23
|Xetra
|256,30 €
|-0,07%
|31.01.23
|Hamburg
|254,82 €
|-0,40%
|31.01.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
