Das Instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2023 The instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023