HOME REIT PLC LS -,01 - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2023 - LU0340285161




31.01.23 01:03
Das Instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 31.01.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 01.02.2023 The instrument UIM7 LU0340285161 UBSLFS-MSCI WORLD DLAD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 31.01.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,424 € 0,422 € -   € 0,00% 09.01./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJP5HK17 A2QFC0 1,50 € 0,39 €
Werte im Artikel
0,42 plus
+0,47%
256,47 minus
-0,48%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,424 € +0,47%  09.01.23
Düsseldorf 0,42 € 0,00%  03.01.23
Frankfurt 0,378 € 0,00%  03.01.23
  = Realtime
