SPDR Barclays Capital UK Gilt. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 01.02.2023 - IE00B3W74078
01.02.23 00:56
Das Instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2023 The instrument SYBG IE00B3W74078 SPDR BL.UK GILT UETF ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,498 €
|52,77 €
|-0,272 €
|-0,52%
|31.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B3W74078
|A1JJTR
|70,72 €
|46,49 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,6499 €
|+0,13%
|30.01.23
|Xetra
|52,498 €
|-0,52%
|31.01.23
|Frankfurt
|52,43 €
|-0,54%
|31.01.23
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|52,42 €
|-0,56%
|31.01.23
|Düsseldorf
|52,414 €
|-0,60%
|31.01.23
= Realtime
