DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME Waehrung/Currency ISIN BIS/UNTIL LYXOR 1-SDAX(DR)U.ETF I EUR DE000ETF9058 BAW/UFN LYXOR1-EO STOXX50(DR)UE I EUR DE000ETF9504 BAW/UFN