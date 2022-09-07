Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor 1 SDAX UCITS ETF - XETR : DIVERSE: Aussetzung/Suspension
07.09.22 11:00
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME Waehrung/Currency ISIN BIS/UNTIL LYXOR 1-SDAX(DR)U.ETF I EUR DE000ETF9058 BAW/UFN LYXOR1-EO STOXX50(DR)UE I EUR DE000ETF9504 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,86 €
|51,78 €
|0,08 €
|+0,15%
|07.09./00:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000ETF9058
|ETF905
|78,60 €
|51,48 €
Werte im Artikel
35,39
+0,28%
51,86
+0,15%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,85 €
|+0,15%
|06.09.22
|Frankfurt
|51,48 €
|+0,21%
|06.09.22
|Xetra
|51,86 €
|+0,15%
|06.09.22
|München
|51,73 €
|0,00%
|08:23
|Berlin
|51,83 €
|0,00%
|08:25
|Stuttgart
|51,66 €
|-0,08%
|11:45
|Düsseldorf
|51,51 €
|-0,44%
|09:16
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.